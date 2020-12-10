 

Vaxil Announces Close of Second and Final Tranche of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $264,100

Total Gross Proceeds Reach $806,958

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, announces that the Company completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see press release dated November 9, 2020) for gross proceeds of $264,100 (the "Second Tranche Private Placement"). Investors in the Second Tranche Private Placement subscribed for 3,521,333 units ("Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable, at any time prior to December 9, 2023, to acquire one additional Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, the securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche Private Placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on April 10, 2021. Additionally, in connection with the Second Tranche Private Placement, Vaxil compensated certain finders by payment of finders fees in the aggregate amount of $7,350 and the issuance of an aggregate 98,000 finders’ warrants (“Finders’ Warrants”). The Finders’ Warrants are exercisable into an equal number of Units, at an exercise price equal to $0.10 per Unit at any time prior to December 9, 2022.

Net proceeds from the Second Tranche Private Placement, together with net proceeds from the first tranche (see press release of November 24, 2020, the “First Tranche Placement”), are presently expected to be used to further expand and expedite pre-clinical and manufacturing development of CorVax, supporting on-going development of the Company’s pipeline including ImMucin, expansion of the oncology and infectious disease vaccine and immunotherapies pipeline as well as for general corporate purposes.

Each of the First Tranche Placement and the Second Tranche Private Placement remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company aims to continue to develop ImMucin, CorVax and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease vaccines and treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

