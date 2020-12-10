BeyondSpring Announces New Positive PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 Registrational Trial Results at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

- Posters presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium



NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the new data from its Phase 3 PROTECTIVE-2 Study 106 demonstrating that plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim offers greater protection against chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) than the standard of care, pegfilgrastim alone. The study not only met the primary and key secondary objectives, as previously disclosed on Nov. 16, 2020, but also demonstrated that the combination was 53% more effective than pegfilgrastim alone in reducing the incidence of profound neutropenia (absolute neutrophil count or ANC < 0.1 x 10E9 cells/L), 21.6% vs. 46.4%, respectively, p=0.0001, in patients with breast cancer undergoing chemotherapy with TAC (docetaxel, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide). Profound neutropenia (PN) is a well-known risk factor to increase the rates of infection, febrile neutropenia (FN), and hospitalization among patients undergoing chemotherapy. Of clinical importance, the combination has shown to reduce the odds of having FN by 41% in comparison to pegfilgrastim, based on reduction of profound neutropenia.

“It is clinically meaningful to reduce FN risk by 41% in the combination, compared to pegfilgrastim alone, which is the only major breakthrough advancement in CIN prevention in the last 30 years. The CIN protection from plinabulin added to pegfilgrastim, particularly in the first week of chemotherapy when 75% of CIN-related complications occur before the effect of pegfilgrastim kicks-in in Week 2, fills the treatment gap in current standard of care,” said Douglas Blayney, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Stanford Medical School, and global PI for the plinabulin CIN studies. “The combination of plinabulin with pegfilgrastim represents a major advancement in offering protection against CIN, with the potential to reduce FN risk, in the care of cancer patients.”