 

ADT Acquires Tech Startup CellBounce

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

CellBounce 3G-to-4G radio conversion solution certified for use on AT&T network

ADT to deploy customer-installable conversion solution for 3G sunset expected to minimize the need for in-person, required upgrades

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT) has closed its previously announced acquisition of technology company CellBounce following thorough testing of its proprietary 3G-to-4G radio conversion technology, which is now certified for use on AT&T’s 4G cellular network. The user-installable device is expected to reduce the need for technicians to perform the required upgrade in many customer homes before the 3G network sunset. The device also will be made commercially available to third parties, allowing the larger security industry to benefit from this cost-saving radio conversion technology.

“We are very pleased the teams at ADT, AT&T, and CellBounce successfully created and certified an innovative solution to an industry-wide challenge that alleviates the need to send technicians into customers’ homes,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “The CellBounce solution is expected to be a key part of our customer upgrade strategy in 2021.”

“By minimizing the need for in-home technician visits, CellBounce will help make the migration from 3G as seamless as possible,” said Robert Boyanovsky, vice president of Mobility and Internet of Things, AT&T.

First announced earlier this year, CellBounce is a plug-and-play conversion technology designed to solve one of the home security industry’s biggest logistical and financial challenges in the next year and a half. Many home security customers with 3G radios in their security panels can receive and utilize the CellBounce device, similar to a smart plug, by simply plugging it in to a power outlet near their security panel to enable continued cellular connection well beyond the 3G sunset.

The technology operates by converting 3G signals to communicate on AT&T’s 4G network, and the device can be plugged into a standard home power outlet. The CellBounce unit is equipped with a UL compliant battery back-up, that provides continuity for up to 24 hours in the case of power failure.

ADT worked closely with the CellBounce engineering team for over a year to ensure the solution works seamlessly. CellBounce has been tested and certified to support ADT customers and has received ETL and FCC certifications. ADT plans to deploy the device to ADT customers and offer it for sale to other security providers in early 2021. In addition, ADT is working on solutions to leverage the technology in other industries impacted by the 3G sunset.

Seite 1 von 3
ADT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADT Acquires Tech Startup CellBounce CellBounce 3G-to-4G radio conversion solution certified for use on AT&T network ADT to deploy customer-installable conversion solution for 3G sunset expected to minimize the need for in-person, required upgrades BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
ADT Inc. Announces Repayment of $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of First Lien Term Loans due 2026 and Termination of its Debt Tender Offers
09.12.20
invisaWear and ADT Collaborate on Next-Generation Wearable Safety Tech
04.12.20
ADT Inc. Announces Tender Offers for Up to an Aggregate of $300 Million Outstanding 6.250% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2028 and 4.875% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2032
18.11.20
ADT Mobile Safety Powers Lyft’s New Emergency Help Feature in Nationwide Rollout