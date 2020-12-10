 

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition

Jerry Durso Appointed CEO Effective January 1, 2021;
Founder, President and CEO Mark Pruzanski to Continue as Board Member and Advisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerome (Jerry) Durso, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Mark Pruzanski as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Durso will also be appointed to the Board of Directors following the transition. Dr. Pruzanski will remain with Intercept as a director on the Board and retained advisor to the company.

Paolo Fundarò, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “During his nearly two decades at the helm since founding Intercept, Mark has established the company as a pioneering leader in non-viral liver disease. He has led the company through many important milestones, including our IPO in 2012, the worldwide approval and commercialization of Ocaliva for PBC – our first marketed product – and the only successful Phase 3 NASH program to date. We have been working closely together on planning a seamless transition and will benefit from Mark’s continued involvement to support the company’s future success.”

Mr. Fundarò continued, “Jerry has broad global leadership experience, a proven track record of execution and strong commercial expertise. He is well suited to lead the company going forward as we focus on enhancing the growth of our foundational PBC business, supporting our NASH regulatory process in the US and Europe, and building our pipeline. As we enter this next phase of the company’s trajectory, I am confident that this is the right time to transition leadership responsibilities to Jerry.”

Dr. Pruzanski said, “It has been an enormous privilege to have created and led Intercept for these many years, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished driving science and innovation for the benefit of patients suffering from liver disease. I am very pleased to transition leadership of the company to Jerry, whose experience and expertise position him extremely well to lead the company into our next chapter. I look forward to being a resource for Jerry, particularly on our global NASH program and pipeline efforts, and remaining an active member of our Board. Finally, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of our employees for their tireless efforts, which have been – and will continue to be – the key to our success in delivering pioneering therapies to patients.”

