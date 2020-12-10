 

Holzworth Receives ISO 17025 2017 Accreditation for Demonstrating Leading, High-Quality Test and Calibration Services

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT), is pleased to announce that Holzworth has achieved ISO 17025:2017 accreditation – a significant, internationally recognized quality standard used to assess the competency of calibration and testing laboratories. Achieving one of the most highly regarded quality accreditations affirms Holzworth’s ability to deliver leading technical proficiency, product quality, data precision, and test and measurement solutions excellence.

“Not only is the ISO 17025 accreditation the most accepted standard for calibration laboratories worldwide, but it is an essential requirement for laboratories that perform calibrations on complex, high-precision test equipment,” says Leyla Bly, Vice President at Holzworth. “Regarding Holzworth RF Synthesis and Real-Time Phase Noise Analysis solutions, the ISO 17025 accreditation coupled with ANSI Z540 traceability ensures the peak performance of new test equipment as well as essential calibration services relied upon by customers for annual equipment maintenance.”

Wireless Telecom Group continues to value and invest in the resources necessary to produce high-quality solutions that deliver consistent, valid results for evolving wireless technologies. In addition to achieving ISO 17025 accreditation, Holzworth recently became ISO 9001:2015 certified, meeting the international quality management system standard by regularly offering services and products that satisfy both customer and regulatory needs. This further confirms the company’s dedication to developing optimized, high-performance devices, as well as outstanding customer satisfaction through serving unique, client-specific requirements.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Marketing Contact
Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191


