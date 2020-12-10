 

Beam Global to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, today announced that its CEO, Desmond Wheatley, will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15 at 12:20 p.m. EST.

“The LD Micro Main Event investor conference provides a high-quality opportunity to describe the value and growth opportunities that Beam continues to create,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “I’m looking forward to updating the investment community on our progress and our plans. By all accounts 2021 is set to be an excellent year for the electrification of transportation and I believe that it will be an excellent year for Beam Global.”

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a Cleantech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Investor Relations:
Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-799-4583

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
+1 415-742-1894

Source: Beam Global via LD Micro


Disclaimer

