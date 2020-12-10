CACI Awarded $160 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Air Force Central Command’s Network Operations

Under the task order, which was awarded through the Air Force’s Acquisition Management Integration Center AMIC), CACI will provide enterprise expertise including networking, 24/7 help desk, technical, cyber support to multiple deployed AFCENT NOSC sites through U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The contract expands upon previous work for CACI, by providing new expertise in systems engineering and database management, as well as the capability to provide video-teleconference, satellite communications, and network transport support.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been awarded a four-and-a-half year task order, with a ceiling value of $160 million, to provide information technology support to the U.S. Air Force Central Command’s (AFCENT) Network Operations and Security Center (NOSC).

CACI experts will help engineer, implement, maintain, protect, and enhance AFCENT networks in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, including for those forward deployed in austere locations. Those networks include USAFCENT’s Non-Classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet), Secret Internet Protocol Router (SIPRNet), USCENTCOM Partner Networks, as well as associated command-and-control networks, systems, and services.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Network expertise provided by CACI through its partnership with AMIC and AFCENT is critical to countering violent extremism in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. CACI engineers will ensure reliable and secure communications to new air bases through the region so that U.S. servicemembers can carry out their missions.”

