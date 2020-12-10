 

PCT LTD Engages Interim Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Legal Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:15   

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL), today announced the engagement of Sheldon A. Smith, Esquire (Certified Public Accountant and Juris Doctorate), as the Company’s Interim CFO and Interim Chief Legal Counsel, beginning on January 1, 2021. PCTL and Smith have executed a contract for interim services for the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Smith will be taking the place of the current CFO Marion Sofield. Ms. Sofield is staying with the Company and will be taking on an important role in the marketing department and overseeing special projects for PCT LTD. In the meantime, she will be working closely with Mr. Smith to assist him in a smooth transition.

Gary Grieco, PCTL’s CEO, commented, “Marion is a very important member of our management team and we are excited to have her utilize her skills and expertise to help grow the Company as we work towards taking PCT LTD to the next level in the coming new year.”

Mr. Smith’s Curriculum Vitae includes extensive experience as General Counsel for start-up and well-established companies specializing in company organization, protecting intellectual properties, contract development, oversight of litigation, tax planning, audit processes, and other relevant job responsibilities. Having a strong background in both law and accounting, Smith’s Curriculum Vitae illustrates a successful career in C-level, executive management for private and public companies, as well as with a 501 (C) (3) not-for-profit company. Having achieved Cum Laude status at J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University and a Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude from Weber State College, Smith has been awarded numerous recognitions as a high school basketball coach, Director and Advisor for ACCPROS, a national organization serving CEO’s, attorneys and owners of over 35 national companies, as well as serving in other respected roles within his community.

Sheldon Smith, PCTL’s Interim CFO and Legal Counsel, stated, “After researching the company and visiting with both management and staff, I am looking forward to the upcoming work we will soon be accomplishing together.”

Gary Grieco, further commented, “Mr. Smith is an accomplished attorney and certified public accountant with many years of experience and a great deal of business know-how. We’re hoping our interim roles for him will grow into a more permanent position, so we will be tasking him with great responsibility as PCTL moves into even higher gears of forward motion and growth.”

