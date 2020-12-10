 

CEMATRIX Corporation Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation” or “CEMATRIX”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Boomhour as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 10, 2020, replacing James Chong who will be leaving the Company effective December 9, 2020.

Mr. Boomhour has over 20 years experience in senior financial leadership positions serving both private and publicly listed companies. Mr. Boomhour is a Chartered Professional Accountant and currently serves as VP Finance in the Industrial Group of Stuart Olson Inc.(TSX: SOX, SOX.DB.A).

Jeff Kendrick, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The Board and I feel very fortunate to have Randy’s wide-ranging financial management expertise to call on as we continue to execute our strategic plans for 2021 and beyond. Randy will play a key role as CEMATRIX continues on its growth trajectory. We also want to thank James for his invaluable service during his time with the Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX
CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker – Vice President, The Howard Group
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com


