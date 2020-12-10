 

Timber Pharmaceuticals Hosts Business Update Conference Call

Call to be held on Thursday, December 17th at 11:00am EST

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it will hold a business update conference call for investors and shareholders. The call will be hosted by Timber’s Chief Executive Officer, John Koconis, and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Lucchese.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, December 17th at 11:00am EST

Dial in: (877) 270-2148 and ask to be joined into the Timber Pharmaceuticals call.

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call which can be accessed at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/timberpharma201217.html

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be archived and available on Timber’s website under the Investor Relations tab at www.timberpharma.com.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, intellectual property rights, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's Form 10-Q filed on August 18, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
John Koconis
Chief Executive Officer
jkoconis@timberpharma.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 762-4518
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com


Disclaimer

