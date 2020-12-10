 

Entera Bio Announces FDA Approval of IND Application for EB613 – an Oral Human Parathyroid Hormone (1-34) for the Treatment of Osteoporosis

EB613 Phase 2 Placebo-Controlled, Dose-Ranging Study Ongoing in Israel with Complete 3 Month Biomarker Data expected in Q1:21 and Final Bone Mineral Density, or BMD, Data Expected in Q2:21

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Israel, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EB613, orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH and informed Entera that it may proceed with its initial U.S. clinical trial. EB613 is positioned as the first potential drug candidate that could provide a patient friendly, once daily, oral, bone building (anabolic) treatment for osteoporosis patients.  

“There is a clear and compelling need for an oral PTH treatment that builds bone in patients with osteoporosis. With enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 complete, we look forward to reporting the final biomarker data in the first quarter of 2021 and the final bone mineral density data from this trial in the second quarter of 2021,” stated Arthur Santora, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer of Entera. “Subject to the successful completion of the EB613 Phase 2 clinical trial, we intend to enter into a dialogue with the FDA to discuss the design of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in order to ensure we meet all of the FDA’s requirements for potential approval under the 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway.”

As part of the IND filing, Entera provided to the FDA data from a total of more than 70 subjects from two previously completed Phase 1 trials conducted in Israel during the development of EB613 and from an additional 35 subjects that participated in Entera’s EB612 studies in Israel, including a 4 month hypoparathyroidism trial. EB613 is currently in a dose-ranging, placebo-controlled study in postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis, or low BMD, that is being conducted at four leading medical centers in Israel.

About EB613

EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, drug candidate positioned as the first potential once daily, oral, bone building (anabolic) treatment for osteoporosis patients. Teriparatide for injection (marketed under the brand name Forteo) was approved in the U.S. in 2002 for the treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women who are at high risk for having a fracture and is taken daily via a subcutaneous injection. Entera Bio completed enrollment of a 6-month phase 2 study in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, or low BMD evaluating multiple doses of oral EB613 (and placebo) on BMD of the spine and proximal femur (hip), and anticipates reporting top-line BMD efficacy and safety results for the trial in the second quarter of 2021.

