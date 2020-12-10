3D Systems Announces Launch of Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative

ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiative – formalizing its commitment to taking action on global environmental, social, and health issues. This is a foundational element helping the company achieve its strategic purpose as the leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products.



“3D Systems was founded on a spirit of innovation, and the work we do makes an impact on businesses, people’s lives and our environment,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president, and CEO, 3D Systems. “With the launch of our ESG platform, we’re formalizing the commitment to the values and operating principles that have been part of the fabric of our company since its inception. We’re making an impact and proud to be part of a movement for change.”