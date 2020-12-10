 

3D Systems Announces Launch of Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiative – formalizing its commitment to taking action on global environmental, social, and health issues. This is a foundational element helping the company achieve its strategic purpose as the leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products.

“3D Systems was founded on a spirit of innovation, and the work we do makes an impact on businesses, people’s lives and our environment,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president, and CEO, 3D Systems. “With the launch of our ESG platform, we’re formalizing the commitment to the values and operating principles that have been part of the fabric of our company since its inception. We’re making an impact and proud to be part of a movement for change.”

The 3D Systems ESG initiative includes three areas which are core to the company’s daily operations:

  • Environmental Responsibility highlights the commitment to identifying and advocating for more sustainable options to reduce 3D Systems’ and its customers’ effect on the environment by replacing, optimizing, and creating processes that will help eliminate waste and reduce carbon emissions. Additive manufacturing plays a vital role in sustainability efforts through optimized part designs. For example, an airplane component can now weigh less yet perform more efficiently resulting in lowered fuel costs and environmental impact. Additionally, because additive manufacturing only uses the material needed to produce the final part, there is substantially less production waste than traditional manufacturing.

3D Systems has also undertaken efforts within the company to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2019, 3D Systems reduced its real estate assets by 10% resulting in lowering CO2 emissions by nearly 2.8 million pounds.1

Disclaimer

