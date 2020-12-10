3D Systems Announces Launch of Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative
ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiative – formalizing its commitment to taking action on
global environmental, social, and health issues. This is a foundational element helping the company achieve its strategic purpose as the leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for
applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products.
“3D Systems was founded on a spirit of innovation, and the work we do makes an impact on businesses, people’s lives and our environment,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president, and CEO, 3D Systems. “With the launch of our ESG platform, we’re formalizing the commitment to the values and operating principles that have been part of the fabric of our company since its inception. We’re making an impact and proud to be part of a movement for change.”
The 3D Systems ESG initiative includes three areas which are core to the company’s daily operations:
Environmental Responsibility highlights the commitment to identifying and advocating for more sustainable options to reduce 3D Systems’ and its
customers’ effect on the environment by replacing, optimizing, and creating processes that will help eliminate waste and reduce carbon emissions. Additive manufacturing plays a vital role in
sustainability efforts through optimized part designs. For example, an airplane component can now weigh less yet perform more efficiently resulting in lowered fuel costs and environmental
impact. Additionally, because additive manufacturing only uses the material needed to produce the final part, there is substantially less production waste than traditional
manufacturing.
3D Systems has also undertaken efforts within the company to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2019, 3D Systems reduced its real estate assets by 10% resulting in lowering CO2 emissions by nearly 2.8 million pounds.1
Social Responsibility demonstrates an alliance with social causes and giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. 3D
Systems’ efforts as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated showcased its desire to give back as the company issued a call to action to its customers and partners to share resources – producing and
delivering much needed nasopharyngeal swabs, ventilator valves, and PPE.
