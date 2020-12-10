Kitov Announces Name Change to Purple Biotech Ltd.

New Name Reflects Company’s Evolution to Advancing First-in-Class Oncology Therapies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that it has changed its corporate name from Kitov Pharma Ltd. to Purple Biotech Ltd. The name change will be effective for trading purposes on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and the NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ) as of market open on December 22, 2020. At that time, the Company’s ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will begin to trade under the new ticker symbol, “PPBT,” on the TASE and NASDAQ, respectively. The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the TASE and its ADSs will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “KTOV” through market close on December 21, 2020. The Company’s ADSs were assigned a new CUSIP number (74638P109), effective on December 22, 2020, as described above.

“Over the past few years, our business has evolved significantly towards an exciting new vision and our new name, Purple Biotech, completes the transformation to our focus on advancing first-in-class oncology therapies,” said Isaac Israel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“2020 has been a year of substantial achievements for our company. We recently initiated Phase 1/2 clinical studies for NT219 and expect to begin our Phase 1/2 studies for CM24 shortly. We also successfully completed over $60 million in financings this year to support our clinical development and strategic plans. As we head into 2021, we look forward to leveraging the compelling opportunities that lie ahead of us and to advancing our objectives to increase the longevity and the quality of life of cancer patients”, added Isaac Israel.

The Company will also be relocating its corporate headquarters shortly to the Science Park near the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot, Israel, a key regional biotech hub.

No action is required by shareholders and holders of ADSs in connection with the corporate name change. The number of outstanding ordinary shares and ADSs are not affected by the name change. In connection with the name change, the Company expects to make additional ordinary course filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.