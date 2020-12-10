 

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for CannAssist International Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – CannAssist International Corp. (OTCQB: CNSC), a biotechnological pharmaceutical and wellness company marketing the Xceptol consumer brand, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

CannAssist is the owner of Xceptor Labs, an R&D and raw material manufacturing outfit leveraging its proprietary CiBiDinol technology to create CBD products that it believes have better absorption than currently marketed oil-based products. CiBiDinol is believed to provide CBD in a format that is more in line with the body’s natural bioactivity. It is specifically designed to address many critical issues with oil-soluble CBD molecules, including delivery, bioavailability and short shelf-life, while offering more predictable potency and enabling reduced dosage requirements.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with CannAssist, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for CannAssist International Corp.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Mark Palumbo, CEO of CannAssist.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide CannAssist the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“The cannabidiol market has been on fire since the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law. In 2018, the global CBD market was valued at $4.6 billion, and it’s forecast to reach $23.6 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. CannAssist is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this market growth,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Based on current revenue from raw material sales, retail sales and the Xceptol brand’s international distribution, CannAssist expects to reach first-year sales of $5 million. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it seeks to expand its product pipeline and achieve steady sales growth in the years ahead.”

