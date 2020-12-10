 

WRAP Selected Into United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Accelerator Program

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that it bid and was selected by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence into their Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) for ‘Advancing Less Lethal Weapons.’

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) finds and funds exploitable innovation to support UK defence and security. DASA sought proposals for innovative technologies that allow law enforcement officers to safely prevent the escalation of conflict from long ranges during serious or violent circumstances. In the first phase of the program, WRAP’s engineering team will focus on developing proof of concept prototypes of longer-range remote restraint solutions.

“We are honored to be selected by DASA to explore and pursue further remote restraint solutions,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “We believe this selection reflects the value of our technology as well as the confidence in WRAP as a leader in the law enforcement technology space. It further validates the investment we have made in our skilled engineering team.

“This opportunity also gives WRAP and our UK distributor continued exposure to high ranking officials in the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence to help further our efforts towards BolaWrap adoption throughout the United Kingdom.”

In a report on the Efficacy and Safety of BolaWrap published earlier this year, use of force experts in the United Kingdom recommended all frontline officers carry the BolaWrap and that BolaWrap be placed below handcuffs on the use of force continuum.

“This is an important and very exciting step in recognizing the BolaWrap remote restraint technology as a viable solution for police officers in the UK,” said Jags Gill, Director of International Sales at WRAP. “We believe BolaWrap could provide UK police forces and personnel with a tactical advantage when dealing with noncompliant suspects.”

The DASA funding award is pending the completion of relevant governance requirements expected this month.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.

