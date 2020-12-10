 

AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to provide 2021 phase 1 guidance for its cannabis cultivation operations at Propagation Services Canada Inc., the Company’s flagship cultivation asset located in Delta, British Columbia (the “Delta Facility” or “PSC”).

2021 Guidance Highlights:

  • PSC to complete dry room infrastructure slated to provide capacity for ~500,000 grams of dried saleable product;
  • Projected to begin executing on wholesale transactions in May 2021;
  • Delta to grow 10,000 plants for first saleable harvest and expects to yield 50 grams per plant (Based on test 2020 test harvest);
  • PSC strategy remains to be positioned as the leader in pricing of low-cost, high THC cannabis for 2021;
  • AgraFlora to release 5 different varieties for first sale to wholesale partners

The Delta Facility will begin utilizing its recently received agriculture loan (see press release dated November 23, 2020) to complete the Phase 1 rollout of infrastructure required for saleable product. AgraFlora will commence upgrading the dry rooms at the Delta Facility to hold a capacity of 500,000 grams of dry saleable high potency varieties.

Based on the data collected from the test crop of genetics, which was harvested in Q4 of 2020, PSC will expect to cultivate 10,000 plants and aim to yield 50 grams per plant of saleable product. The grow team at the Delta Facility believes that their multi-generational experience and favorable growing environment will boost PSC to become a leader in pricing low cost, high-THC cannabis with first sales expected to commence mid Q2, 2021.

Ruben Houweling, general manager of Houweling Nurseries stated, “We are well positioned to roll out first sales in 2021 after careful review of the first test crop that was recently completed. Our well-integrated organization will look to over 5 different varieties of high potency low cost cannabis flower.”

“Our data shows that timing is right in the market for our product. Currently >20% THC cannabis flower varieties rising in value and we aim to solidify good partners for our product and also take advantage of the robust spot market,” commented the AgraFlora Board of Directors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09713af3-8873-4809 ...

