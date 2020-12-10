Distributed Antenna System Market worth $10.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Distributed Antenna System Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Offering (Components and Services), Coverage (Indoor and Outdoor), User Facility, Ownership Model, Vertical (Comercial and Public Safety) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the significant factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing mobile data traffic, a growing number of connected devices due to the internet of things (IoT), rising consumer demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts.

Commercial vertical of the DAS market expected to hold the largest market share in 2019

The commercial vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The DAS deployments are mainly concentrated in the commercial vertical; this vertical accounts for 85.2% of the overall market in 2019. Several venues such as public venues, healthcare organizations, enterprises, educational institutions are witnessing a high demand for DAS due to the increased mobile data traffic. According to a report published by Ericsson Mobility in June 2020, the total mobile data traffic for all devices is expected to increase by 5 times during the forecast period, reaching ~164 exabytes (EB) per month by 2025. In 2019, smartphones accounted for the largest share of ~85% of the total mobile data traffic generation. DAS are being deployed by end-users to overcome the issue related to coverage and capacity. DAS offers improved coverage and capacity to indoor locations and releases the burden on the macro and metro layers; therefore, the deployment of these systems results in improved overall network performance.

Carrier ownership: The largest growing segment DAS market, by ownership model

In carrier ownership, the facility owner need not have to invest, but the carrier companies have the complete authority of DAS installation and ownership. Cellular carriers decide what kind of systems should be deployed at sites; they are also solely responsible for maintaining and retaining their customer base. For carrier ownership models, the cellular traffic generated at venues such as airports, sports stadiums, and entertainment facilities translate into a significant source of revenue for cellular carriers, justifying the investment. Therefore, under the carrier ownership model, indoor coverage has significant potential to claim a good return on investment (ROI). Hence, the high ROI attained through the carrier ownership models for indoor DAS makes it a preferable model. Most in-building industrial facilities today adopt this type of ownership model.