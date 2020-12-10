DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Disposal Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding of Call Options 10-Dec-2020 / 14:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delbrück, Germany, December 10, 2020 - Today, paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] signed a letter of intent with Swiss investors regarding the conclusion of a purchase agreement for an initial block of shares amounting to 18% of the share capital of subsidiary Voltabox AG. Subject to the completion of an in-depth due diligence review, a purchase agreement for the partial block will be concluded by the end of January. The letter of intent also provides that, in addition to the sale of the block of shares, various call options will be granted to allow investors to gradually increase their stake in Voltabox AG to 29.9% and ultimately to around 50%.

paragon would remain a Voltabox shareholder until the call options are exercised in order to participate in the expected recovery in value of the financial investment. However, long-term involvement with Voltabox AG is not planned.

In the meantime, paragon took advantage of the favorable market development to reduce its stake in Voltabox to currently around 54.5 % through over-the-counter reallocations. With the planned investor participation, paragon's stake in Voltabox AG would decrease to a level that will lead to termination of the full consolidation of Voltabox AG in the consolidated financial statements of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA.





