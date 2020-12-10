 

DGAP-Adhoc Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding of Call Options

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 14:37  |  98   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Disposal
Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding of Call Options

10-Dec-2020 / 14:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding of Call Options

Delbrück, Germany, December 10, 2020 - Today, paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] signed a letter of intent with Swiss investors regarding the conclusion of a purchase agreement for an initial block of shares amounting to 18% of the share capital of subsidiary Voltabox AG. Subject to the completion of an in-depth due diligence review, a purchase agreement for the partial block will be concluded by the end of January. The letter of intent also provides that, in addition to the sale of the block of shares, various call options will be granted to allow investors to gradually increase their stake in Voltabox AG to 29.9% and ultimately to around 50%.

paragon would remain a Voltabox shareholder until the call options are exercised in order to participate in the expected recovery in value of the financial investment. However, long-term involvement with Voltabox AG is not planned.

In the meantime, paragon took advantage of the favorable market development to reduce its stake in Voltabox to currently around 54.5 % through over-the-counter reallocations. With the planned investor participation, paragon's stake in Voltabox AG would decrease to a level that will lead to termination of the full consolidation of Voltabox AG in the consolidated financial statements of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA.



About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In addition, the Group holds a stake in Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M., which is active in the rapidly growing electromobility segment with cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed inhouse.

Seite 1 von 3
paragon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Paragon im Aufwind ???

Diskussion: Voltabox AG - Börsengang 2017
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding of Call Options DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Disposal Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding of Call Options 10-Dec-2020 / 14:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: paragon unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit Schweizer Investoren für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets (deutsch)
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: paragon unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit Schweizer Investoren für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: paragon Signs Letter of Intent With Swiss Investors for First Partial Sale of Blocks of Voltabox Shares
14:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets und die Gewährung von Kaufoptionen (deutsch)
14:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets und die Gewährung von Kaufoptionen
07.12.20
Voltabox: Die nächste massive Warnung
07.12.20
DGAP-News: Voltabox-Kundenstamm disponiert Corona-bedingt weiterhin abwartend - Markt zeigt hohes Interesse an innovativer FSD-Batterietechnologie (deutsch)
07.12.20
DGAP-News: Voltabox Customer Base Continues to be Cautious Because of the Coronavirus - Market Shows High Interest in Innovative FSD Battery Technology
07.12.20
DGAP-News: Voltabox-Kundenstamm disponiert Corona-bedingt weiterhin abwartend - Markt zeigt hohes Interesse an innovativer FSD-Batterietechnologie
07.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Kunden disponieren weiterhin zurückhaltend - Vorstand passt Prognose entsprechend an (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:19 Uhr
1.277
Voltabox AG - Börsengang 2017
09.12.20
5.536
Paragon im Aufwind ???
03.12.20
70
Voltabox will 2020 wieder in die Gewinnzone zurückkehren
02.07.20
11
Aktie vs Anleihe
02.01.20
2
(Eilmeldung) Paragon entwickelt sich stark nach oben – so wird 2020 aussehen