 

CarLotz Appoints Michael Chapman as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020   

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger that is subject to closing conditions with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), announced today that Michael Chapman has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Chapman will report to CarLotz CEO and co-founder, Michael Bor.

“Michael Chapman is a brand builder, with unrelenting ambition and a track record of marketing success. He is exactly what we need at this time and I couldn’t be happier to welcome him as our new CMO, to strengthen our position as a disruptor and industry leader,” said Michael Bor, CEO and co-founder of CarLotz. “I am confident that with Michael leading our corporate and hub-level marketing initiatives, we will be able to effectively communicate our unique and differentiated value proposition to execute on our growth initiatives and deliver against our long-term strategic goals.”

Chapman brings more than two decades of experience as a dynamic marketer and strategic planner to CarLotz, one of the used vehicle industry’s fastest growing marketplaces. Most recently, Chapman served as the Chief Growth Officer of The Martin Agency (“Martin”), based in Richmond, Virginia, which was recently named Adweek’s U.S. Agency of the Year. Over the years Chapman has worked across a number of categories and brands including UPS, Walmart, DoorDash, Intel, Heinz and Oreo.

“I have spent my professional life helping inject brands into the cultural conversation and driving growth,” said Chapman. “Creativity is essential in transforming businesses. I can’t wait to use everything I’ve learned over the years to help supercharge this next phase of growth for CarLotz.”

As part of Martin’s executive leadership team, Chapman oversaw brand strategy across all of Martin’s clients, while also being the lead architect of The Martin Agency’s own brand identity. In 2017 he was promoted from Chief Strategy Officer to Chief Growth Officer, helping orchestrate a turnaround in how the agency approached and won new business. The agency went from a win rate of less than 20% in 2017 to a win rate of over 90%, the highest in agency history. As a result, Martin has been an ad industry outlier with a 30% uptick in new and organic revenue growth—in a year where most of the industry has contracted.

