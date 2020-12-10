 

tZERO Announces D.A. Davidson Is Live & Trading on the tZERO ATS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:30  |  72   |   |   

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that it has completed a technology integration for its broker-dealer subsidiaries with FlexTrade, a global leader in broker-neutral, execution and order management trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures, and fixed income. This integration enables D.A. Davidson & Co. (D.A. Davidson), a full-service investment firm, to go live and commence trading on behalf of its customers on the tZERO ATS. D.A. Davidson customers are now able to trade Overstock’s innovative Series A-1 shares (OSTKO). The tZERO ATS now has seven active subscribers and has signed two additional agreements with progressive broker-dealers interested in trading digital securities.

Saum Noursalehi, CEO of tZERO, stated, “We are pleased that D.A. Davidson is live and trading on the tZERO ATS. Growing the number of broker-dealers subscribed to the ATS remains a top priority and today’s announcement marks an important milestone in expanding investor participation on our platform.”

D.A. Davidson is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to customers nationwide. The tZERO ATS is used by D.A. Davidson’s growing Equity Capital Markets group, which has offices nationwide and provides capital markets services and products that include investment banking, institutional sales, trading, corporate services, and award-winning equity research.

Monte Giese, President of Equity Capital Markets for D.A. Davidson, said, ”We are committed to providing liquidity and best execution services to a wide range of institutional and corporate investors, including many of the largest mutual fund and money managers in the world. We are excited to now provide them with access to Overstock’s innovative digital preferred shares via the tZERO ATS.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

Seite 1 von 3
Overstock.Com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

tZERO Announces D.A. Davidson Is Live & Trading on the tZERO ATS tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that it has completed a technology integration for its broker-dealer subsidiaries with FlexTrade, a global leader in broker-neutral, execution and order …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
16.11.20
tZERO ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Platform Refinitiv

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
114
Overstock.com