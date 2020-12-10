Statement from the 8x8 Board of Directors

The Board of Directors at 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) would like to thank Vik Verma for his vision and dedication to transforming the 8x8 product and business over the past seven years. Vik is a high-integrity, high-energy leader who built a $500M SaaS business with a vibrant customer base of over 1.3M licensed users, added more than $1.5B of market capitalization and leaves us with both an excellent platform and healthy business. We look forward to working with Vik through this transition and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the 8x8 team over the past seven years as we’ve built the world’s best cloud communications platform,” said Vik Verma. “Our success is founded upon our employees and values, foremost of which is delighting our customers. I look forward to assisting as an advisor during the transition and am confident that Dave and the 8x8 team will take our current success to the next level.”