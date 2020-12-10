 

Verint Unveils Engagement Data Management, the Latest Addition to its Open Cloud Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today launched its Engagement Data Management (EDM) solution, part of the Verint Cloud Platform. Verint EDM is the first solution to enable organizations to gain a uniform and cohesive view of interaction data across the organization’s many data silos created by the growing number of communication and collaboration platforms.

The staggering growth in the number and variety of customer interactions extends far beyond the traditional contact center – into the back office and branch, online digital channels and self-service channels. The interaction data may reside in disparate systems, departments or even fragmented segments – creating silos which undermine the effectiveness of data mining, AI or business intelligence initiatives. Therefore, crucial business insights go unrevealed, hurting decision-making. Exponential data management costs, complexity, and effort also exact a heavy toll on organizations.

Today, many organizations understand the tremendous value locked within their data and are building a variety of data hubs that feed into the enterprise data lake. Building an interaction data hub is especially difficult given the unstructured nature of the data, the types of modalities, and the wide range of communication channels and systems. Verint EDM is the industry’s first offering designed to help make this task easy and affordable.

“This is a tangible solution for an issue that’s been talked about for a long time,” said Paul Stockford, chief analyst at Saddletree Research. “Organizations need to quickly adapt and respond to ever changing customer needs. To do this, they need to be able to leverage data across the organization to identify and react to trends, opportunities and threats. This is the next logical step in understanding the customer experience and applying that intelligence across the enterprise.”

“We are proud to be launching the industry’s first offering specifically designed to enhance the management and value of engagement data in its many forms,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, product strategy. “Bringing together interaction data is something that IT organizations have struggled with for years. With Verint EDM, we see tremendous possibilities for IT organizations and systems integrators to more easily uncover the value of interaction data that has been locked in disparate systems and silos to provide useful and meaningful insights for stakeholders across the organization.”

