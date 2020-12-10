 

Signature Bank Announces Preferred Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:43  |  57   |   |   

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full service commercial bank, announced today an underwritten public offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Noncumulative Perpetual Series A Preferred Stock. The Bank will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional depositary shares. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the underwriters in the offering.

The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The preferred stock offering may be made only by means of an offering circular.

Copies of the preliminary offering circular may be obtained from:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by phone: 1-866-718-1649;
  • BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or by phone: 1-800-294-1322;
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Attn: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 1-800-966-1559; or
  • UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone: (888) 827-7275.

The securities are not deposits and are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC. The securities are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(2) of such Act.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

