Quotient Limited Provides Status Update on the Initial SDS Microarray and MosaiQ Instrument for the US Market

The Company does not expect to be materially impacted by the need to submit additional data. Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient, explained, "We do not expect this development will delay the commercial launch of our MosaiQ platform in the US. As we always said, the commercialization of the initial SDS will only commence once the expanded Immunohematology microarray is available."

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that it received a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional testing data regarding the 510(k) application for the Initial Serological Disease Screening Microarray (SDS) and MosaiQ instrument. The data the FDA has requested relates to specific individual performance characteristics of the assays on the microarray. In response to this request, the Company intends to re-submit its application, with the additional data requested by the FDA, in early 2021. Following that submission, the Company is targeting to receive the FDA 510(k) clearance in mid-2021.

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.



