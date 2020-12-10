Osisko Metals Announces Equity and Royalty Financing Totaling $8.5 Million

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce a financing package totaling $8.5 million, comprising (a) the grant of a further 0.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko Royalties ") on the Pine Point Project for cash consideration of $6.5 million and (b) a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.2 million units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2 million (the " Offering "), as more particularly described below.

Royalty Financing

Osisko Metals and Osisko Royalties have agreed to amend (the "NSR Amendment") the existing 1.5% NSR royalty held by Osisko Royalties on the Pine Point Project (see news release dated December 3, 2019). Pursuant to the NSR Amendment, Osisko Metals will grant a further 0.5% NSR royalty to Osisko Royalties on the Pine Point Project for cash consideration of $6.5 million, which will result in Osisko Royalties holding a combined 2% NSR royalty on the Pine Point Project. The 2% NSR royalty held by Osisko Royalties on the Pine Point Project is not subject to buy-back rights in favour of Osisko Metals.

Non-Brokered Unit Financing

Osisko Metals will complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.2 million Units at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.58 per share for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 20 or such other date as the Company may determine. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The following "insiders" of the Company intend to subscribe for the following Units:

Insider Category Number of Units Subscription Amount Robert Wares 10% Security Holder; Chairman, CEO and Director 1,050,000 $504,000

Osisko Mining Inc. also intends to subscribe for 1,050,000 Units as part of the Offering, representing a subscription amount of $504,000.