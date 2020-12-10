 

Trevena, Inc. Announces Presentations Highlighting Novel S1P1 Receptor Modulator at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 59th Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight efficacy of TRV045 in animal models of neuropathic pain and epilepsy

TRV045 selectively targets the S1P1 receptor without associated lymphopenia

IND filing on track for 1H 2021

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced two presentations at the 59th Annual Meeting for the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP). The conference was held virtually from December 6th to 9th, 2020.

The presentations included two posters, both of which discussed the potential utility of TRV045 to treat a variety of CNS disorders, including epilepsy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Company is currently collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to evaluate TRV045 in their screening programs for epilepsy and non-addictive treatment of pain.

“These are compelling nonclinical findings for TRV045 and support its potential application in the treatment of epilepsy and neuropathic pain. We look forward to continuing to investigate the potential of TRV045 as a treatment for these debilitating disorders,” said Mark Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena, Inc.

Poster Details

  1. “TRV045, a novel, selective S1PR1 modulator, is efficacious in reversing neuropathic pain without affecting lymphocyte trafficking” (Poster #T125)

    • TRV045 demonstrated efficacy comparable to fingolimod, an approved S1P receptor modulator, in a mouse CIPN model. Unlike fingolimod, TRV045 did not cause lymphopenia at therapeutic doses.
    • TRV045 demonstrated efficacy comparable to gabapentin, an approved anticonvulsant medication sometimes used to treat diabetic neuropathy, in a rat diabetic peripheral neuropathy model. The Company believes this is the first time that modulation of the S1P1 receptor has been shown to have potential therapeutic benefit in reversing diabetic neuropathic pain.
  2. “TRV045, a novel, selective S1P1 receptor modulator that is not an immunosuppressant, is efficacious in rodent models of epilepsy” (Poster #W105)
