 

Nashville Predators Name DraftKings as Team’s Official Daily Fantasy Sports Provider and an Official Sports Betting Operator

Multi-year deal to feature sponsorship of Bridgestone Arena, bring excitement of virtual sports betting to Smashville

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nashville Predators and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today a new multi-year deal, which will make DraftKings the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Provider and an Official Sports Betting Operator of the team. The agreement comes on the heels of DraftKings launching its top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Tennessee.

“As soon as the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act was passed in April, we immediately began our search for an experienced sports betting partner,” said Chris Junghans, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Nashville Predators. “With legal sports betting now live in Tennessee, we are thrilled to announce our formal relationship with industry-leading DraftKings. Through this multi-year agreement, Predators fans across the state will have access to the GOLD STANDARD of sports betting information technology, which provides a competitive, reliable and responsible platform. We look forward to entering this new era of Tennessee sports fandom together and also to seeing everything that this partnership will bring to our state and to our fans.”

In an ongoing effort to create the best possible viewing experience for fans while offering new and exciting ways to engage with the team, this partnership with DraftKings will allow the Nashville Predators to safely bring fans closer to the game of hockey. As a benefit to Preds fans across the state of Tennessee, the Predators and DraftKings are offering a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 when signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook by downloading the DraftKings mobile app*.

“After recently launching the top-rated DraftKings Sportsbook app in Tennessee, we are thrilled to continue our momentum in the state by announcing our latest team deal with the Nashville Predators,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “As a result of this collaboration, Predators fans will get the full DraftKings experience both on and off the ice as we look forward to the return of hockey season.”

Per the agreement, DraftKings’ branding and content will be integrated throughout Bridgestone Arena including static dasher boards and virtual signage visible on TV for all regionally broadcast Predators games. Signage for DraftKings will also be incorporated on the Lexus Lounge LED screen for all regular and postseason Predators home games. Additionally, DraftKings sports betting lines will be prominently showcased during both pre-game and in-game radio spots.

