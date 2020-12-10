 

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 April 2021.

The auctions will be held from Monday 8 February to Friday 12 February 2021. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/investor starting from week 2.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced in week 5.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

