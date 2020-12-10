 

Kane Biotech Announces Launch of New Human Health OTC DermaKB Product Line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its DermaKB shampoo, shampoo bar and scalp detoxifier as the first products in their new skin care line.

Derma KB products will be sold direct-to-consumer through Kane’s new online commerce site: www.dermakb.com.

“The launch of our DermaKB line is a major milestone for Kane as it marks our first commercialized products outside of Animal Health. Kane has developed a deep portfolio of anti-biofilm products, and our team is working hard to accelerate commercialization. Over the past year more than 4500 people have tested our DermaKB products and the results show high efficacy rates. I’m confident we can build these products into a commercial success,” commented Marc Edwards, CEO Kane Biotech.

The retail site will offer several shampoo products that contain Kane Biotech’s proprietary patented coactiv+ technology. The products are formulated to provide an effective cleansing of the scalp, helping support the reduction of skin irritation and other symptoms associated with common skin conditions. DermaKB shampoo will be available on the website in a 1000ml bottle as well as in a four-pack of 45g shampoo bars. Additionally, a 500ml bottle scalp detoxifier will complement the product offering. The DermaKB product line is purposely unscented to avoid any further irritants for the consumer.

Kane’s Director of Marketing, Wendy Nachtigall, explains that “the DermaKB line is a high margin, premium line of shampoos and skin care products that contain no harsh chemicals for which we’ve chosen a direct-to-consumer approach. We intend to continue and further refine our consumer trials as part of our customer acquisition strategy. By leveraging social media, we have been able to entice consumers to try our products and the majority of people who do try our products have indicated both improvements in their conditions as well as their intent to purchase. We believe this can potentially be a very cost-effective customer acquisition strategy.”

Seite 1 von 3
Kane Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kane Biotech Announces Launch of New Human Health OTC DermaKB Product Line WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Kane Biotech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.11.20
Kane Biotech to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 26 – Conference Call to Follow