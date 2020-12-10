Kane Biotech Announces Launch of New Human Health OTC DermaKB Product Line

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its DermaKB shampoo, shampoo bar and scalp detoxifier as the first products in their new skin care line.

“The launch of our DermaKB line is a major milestone for Kane as it marks our first commercialized products outside of Animal Health. Kane has developed a deep portfolio of anti-biofilm products, and our team is working hard to accelerate commercialization. Over the past year more than 4500 people have tested our DermaKB products and the results show high efficacy rates. I’m confident we can build these products into a commercial success,” commented Marc Edwards, CEO Kane Biotech.

The retail site will offer several shampoo products that contain Kane Biotech’s proprietary patented coactiv+ technology. The products are formulated to provide an effective cleansing of the scalp, helping support the reduction of skin irritation and other symptoms associated with common skin conditions. DermaKB shampoo will be available on the website in a 1000ml bottle as well as in a four-pack of 45g shampoo bars. Additionally, a 500ml bottle scalp detoxifier will complement the product offering. The DermaKB product line is purposely unscented to avoid any further irritants for the consumer.

Kane’s Director of Marketing, Wendy Nachtigall, explains that “the DermaKB line is a high margin, premium line of shampoos and skin care products that contain no harsh chemicals for which we’ve chosen a direct-to-consumer approach. We intend to continue and further refine our consumer trials as part of our customer acquisition strategy. By leveraging social media, we have been able to entice consumers to try our products and the majority of people who do try our products have indicated both improvements in their conditions as well as their intent to purchase. We believe this can potentially be a very cost-effective customer acquisition strategy.”