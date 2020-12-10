Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into 2021

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An overview of recent reports and articles shows that the telemedicine market is rapidly growing in all ways there are more patients, practitioners, revenues and M&As, such as the blockbuster deal where Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is absorbing chronic care company, Livongo, in what was the biggest digital health M&A deal in 2020. In August, digital health titans Teladoc Health and Livongo announced plans to merge under the Teladoc name. The deal valued Livongo at about $18.5 billion, with Teladoc primarily purchasing the chronic care company with shares. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2020, and see Teladoc shareholders owning 58% of the combined company. The companies said that their combined annual revenue would be coming in at $1.3 billion, and that their platforms and services would be integrated in an effort to provide new "whole person care" offerings. While the $18.5 billion acquisition commanded the most headlines, the quarter also had a couple deal announcements that we know to be in the range of hundreds of millions, or even over a billion. Telemedicine is witnessing an explosion that should continue into the future. In fact Grand View research predicts that the Telemedicine Market, emerging as an essential tool in the efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), are projected to be Worth $155.1 Billion By 2027 with a CAGR or 15.1%. Active companies in the markets this week include: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBIIF) (CSE: SHG), WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: WLYYF) (TSX: WELL), Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM).

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) said: "As health systems raced to expand access, retain patients and deliver critical services virtually in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the growth of telemedicine was well documented. The combined effects of relaxed regulation, increased demand and ubiquitous accessibility of cloud-based technologies catalyzed what could be characterized as "digital health's crowning moment." The pandemic created the need for remote healthcare, enabling nascent telemedicine initiatives and companies to take advantage of the untapped receptivity among many patients and physicians to engaging in virtual encounters. In March and April of this year alone, 22 telehealth companies raised venture capital."