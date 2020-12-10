 

myGwork raises £0.75m to strengthen inclusive employment opportunities for LGBTQ+ professionals

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:49  |  42   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- myGwork, the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality, has raised £0.75m in a funding round led by 24Haymarket. The investment will allow myGwork's founders, Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, to grow the team, develop the existing service offering further, to expand the business further in the UK and to sign up new clients overseas where there is already clear evidence of demand. In the near term the funding will be used to design and deliver a new app, develop myGwork's much-requested mentoring offer and bring on new team members to focus on myGwork's growth over the next two years.

"The investment reflects a sustained interest within the corporate space to continue the great progress made concerning diversity, inclusion and equality," says Pierre Gaubert, Co-Founder of myGwork. "It has been an important year for myGwork. We've really had to prove to our members, funders and sponsors that we are a resource worth investing in, financially and professionally. The investment from 24Haymarket shows that workplace inclusion and equality for LGBT+ professionals is still very important to LGBT+ professionals and investors alike."

Adrien Gaubert, Co-Founder of myGwork: "myGwork has had a really great and demonstrable impact on workplace equality and inclusion for LGBTQ+ professionals, but we're very aware that we can be doing more, with the right support. The products we offer have to be in tune to not only the changing world around us, but with how businesses and professionals are actually living and working. The development and delivery of the myGwork app is the next step in our growth, and we feel confident we're continuing to demonstrate myGwork's leadership in this space."

24Haymarket has appointed Andy Robertson, former Global Sales Director for drinks industry giant Diageo, as Investor Director. Andy brings over 25 years of experience in strategy and sales. Commenting on his appointment Andy said: "I'm delighted to support Adrien and Pierre in continuing and accelerating the myGwork growth story. What they have accomplished in creating both a hugely useful offering for the LGBTQ+ community, and an increasingly must-have platform for corporates, is truly remarkable, and very scalable."

