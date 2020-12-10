DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent paragon Signs Letter of Intent With Swiss Investors for First Partial Sale of Blocks of Voltabox Shares 10.12.2020 / 14:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- paragon signs LOI for sale of first blocks of shares and grant of call options to Swiss investors

- Simultaneous successful reinvestment of equity positions over the counter

- Optimistic forecast for 2021: Approximately € 140 million in automotive revenues at 12 to 15% EBITDA margin and € 10 to 12 million free cash flow expected

Delbrück, Germany, December 10, 2020 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] has signed a letter of intent with Swiss investors for the sale of the first block of Voltabox AG shares. The LOI comprises 18% of the share capital of the paragon financial investment and the granting of call options for acquiring further shares of up to around 32% of Voltabox's share capital. Meanwhile, the revolutionary Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) (FSD) battery concept is completely reshuffling the cards in the battery systems market, according to paragon's Management. paragon expects this to increase the value of its shares.

paragon decided at the beginning of March this year to sell the Voltabox AG subsidiary because it no longer saw synergy effects over time and the company is now active in entirely different markets. The new investors, headquartered in Switzerland, would initially acquire an 18% share in Voltabox. Subject to the completion of an in-depth due diligence review, a purchase agreement for the partial block will be concluded by the end of January. The letter of intent also provides that, in addition to the sale of the block of shares, various call options will be granted to allow the investors to gradually increase their stake to 29.9% and ultimately to around 50%. paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA would remain a Voltabox shareholder until further notice in order to participate in the expected recovery in value of the financial investment Voltabox. However, long-term involvement with Voltabox AG is not planned.