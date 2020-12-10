PCTEL Announces P25 Uplink Testing for Public Safety Radio Networks

“Accurate, efficient testing is crucial for ensuring that first responders can communicate in an emergency,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “Uplink measurements will reduce the need for subjective, time-consuming manual voice quality tests and enhance confidence in mission critical public safety communications. Services companies will be able to perform testing more quickly and easily, expediting the occupancy permit process in jurisdictions that require uplink testing as part of their building codes,” added Bharadwaj.

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that P25 uplink signal quality measurements are now available on the company’s leading solutions for testing indoor and outdoor public safety radio networks.

P25 uplink measurements are available on PCTEL’s IBflex and HBflex scanning receivers and are supported by SeeHawk Touch and SeeHawk Collect network testing software for indoor/outdoor walk testing and drive testing.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

