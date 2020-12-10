 

TechTarget Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire BrightTALK, a Leading Virtual Events Platform in the Enterprise IT Market

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data today announced a definitive agreement to acquire BrightTALK, a leading marketing platform for webinars and virtual events in the enterprise IT market. BrightTALK’s offerings allow marketers to create original webinar and video content and engage 8 million professionals who have registered for the platform. Its solution combines access to decision-makers with a technology platform for creating online events. The acquisition will significantly expand TechTarget’s proprietary first-party purchase intent data and its opt-in audience.

BrightTALK Overview:

  • Over 1,000 customers, who created 25,000 webinars and videos on the platform in the past twelve months
  • 8 million registered members who have opted-in and given permission to share their contact information with relevant vendors, including over 1 million new registered members in 2020 year to date
  • Over 200,000 unique viewers per month, and over 6 million content engagements in 2020 year to date
  • Average viewing time of nearly 20 minutes per event
  • Approximately $50 million in estimated 2020 revenue
  • 30% estimated revenue growth in 2020
  • Approximately 50% of revenue under long-term contracts
  • Over $10 million of estimated Adjusted EBITDA in 2020

“TechTarget’s leadership position in the market is further strengthened by the acquisition of BrightTALK,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer of TechTarget. “This acquisition checks all the boxes. It allows us to increase our original content, grow our opt-in audience of registered members and add a material amount of proprietary first-party purchase intent data. It’s a very powerful combination that will enhance our customers’ abilities to use our purchase intent data to grow their revenues and increase their market share.”

The addition of BrightTALK will allow TechTarget to:

  • Expand its leading first-party purchase intent data – the content engagement on BrightTALK has high predictive value because IT buyers are making a material investment of their time to engage with vendor-produced content.
  • Benefit from the increased adoption of online events the increased adoption of online events in place of face-to-face events has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry research indicates that the majority of marketers expect virtual events to be the norm past 2020. BrightTALK’s leadership position in this space is a key asset.
  • Increase its customer base and revenues – For customers that already do business with both TechTarget and BrightTALK, there will be opportunities to expand the relationships. Additionally, there are a significant number of customers that currently only have relationships with either TechTarget or BrightTALK, providing an opportunity to cross-sell.
  • Grow its opt-in audiences – BrightTALK generates a large volume of valuable content in webinar and video format that is incremental to TechTarget’s current offerings. This content improves TechTarget’s potential ability to attract new users and diversifies the content available via TechTarget’s portfolio of web sites.
  • Increase subscription revenue – TechTarget has been steadily converting programs from quarterly campaigns to longer-term revenue contracts through its Priority Engine TM platform. BrightTALK is expected to help accelerate this trend based on its subscription offerings.

“We are excited to join forces with TechTarget. They are the leading provider of original expert content and distributor of vendor decision support content in the B2B tech market, which has allowed them to develop the preeminent first-party purchase intent offering,” said Paul Heald, BrightTALK’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Combining our leading platform for online IT events is a winning combination.”

