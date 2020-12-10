 

Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") announces today that the Company intends to raise up to an aggregate of $3 million in one or more closings (the "Offering"). The placement is being offered exclusively to Bragg employees and Board members. Board Chair Richard Carter has committed to subscribe to the offering and all other Board Members are also anticipated to subscribe.

The Offering will comprise of up to 2.5 million common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.21 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million. Finder's fees will not be paid in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and all securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months from the applicable closing date. Proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes and to develop and commercialize new products.

Richard Carter, the chairman of the board of directors of the Company, and other members of the executive team will subscribe for up to $2 million worth of Common Shares under the Offering. Certain other senior officers and directors of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering for the remaining $1 million. Any subscriptions by insiders will be considered to be related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
+1-289-276-1167
tim@bragg.games

