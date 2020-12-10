 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces New Texas Contracts to Provide Work Uniforms

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that it has added three additional cities as the primary vendor for work uniforms. In July, the Company announced it had been awarded the annual contract by Tarrant County, a major county in the state.  That put ADM Endeavors on the bid list for an additional 525 Texas government entities that could piggyback on the pricing.

The new cities are Justin, Haltom City and Mansfield.  This brings a total of seven cities or entities that have contracted with ADMQ following the Tarrant County contract.

“This brings significant new revenue,” said ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson.  “The original contract and the add-ons have far exceeded our expectations.”

In other Company news, Mr. Johnson said topical CBD products have arrived to their warehouse ready for custom labeling.  On December 1 ADMQ announced the Company entered into a strategic supplier agreement with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc. https://www.usstandardhemp.co to exclusively distribute and sell CBD balms, roll-ons and creams. Companies can now order CBD products to include custom labels with their logo, slogan, phone number or other branded design. Minimum quantity orders can start at 10 and are intended for companies to either sell directly to their customers or have as giveaways/gifts. 

In addition ADM Endeavors announced that shareholders have begun a Facebook page where investors can discuss ADMQ issues. To join as a member, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019.  The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

