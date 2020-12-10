Bespoke Extracts to Sponsor Professional Mixed Martial Artist Cody Law in Bellator 254

With a record of 1-0, MMA newcomer Law, a Bellator featherweight, has been receiving notable attention early in his MMA career due in large measure to his being a two-time All-American and 2018 NCAA Division II amateur wrestling champion. As a junior at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, he became the top-ranked wrestler in the country, posting a record of 17-1 during the regular season. He bested his record in his senior year, compiling a record of 25 wins and two losses and winning the National Championship. Law won his pro MMA debut by beating Orlando Ortega via submission in the first round at Bellator 250 in October 2020.

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced the Company will be a corporate sponsor of professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Cody Law in the Bellator 254 event scheduled to take place tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in a match-up with MMA featherweight Kenny “Rise of the Phoenix” Champion (2-0).

Law stated, “I’m really looking forward to my second pro fight and hope to prove I’m far more than just a great wrestler in the cage. Attracting the support of Bespoke Extracts as my corporate sponsor is particularly gratifying, given that Bespoke’s premium, all natural hemp-derived CBD formulations have become an important factor in my approach to maintaining my overall health, wellness and fitness goals.”

Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, added, “We are very proud to be sponsoring Cody in his sophomore fight in Bellator 254. Considering that MMA is becoming one of the world’s fastest growing sports, aligning Bespoke with talented pro fighters gives our brand meaningful exposure. Moreover, teaming with superb athletes like Cody who share our core values on health and wellness is central to our Company’s marketing and brand-building strategy.”

Bellator is a leading global MMA and kickboxing promotions company featuring many of the best athletes in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator events take place in major cities around the world and can be seen on television in over 160 countries to an available audience of over one billion people. Tonight’s Bellator 254 event will air on CBS Sports Network and streamed on fuboTV beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

