 

Bespoke Extracts to Sponsor Professional Mixed Martial Artist Cody Law in Bellator 254

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced the Company will be a corporate sponsor of professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Cody Law in the Bellator 254 event scheduled to take place tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in a match-up with MMA featherweight Kenny “Rise of the Phoenix” Champion (2-0).

With a record of 1-0, MMA newcomer Law, a Bellator featherweight, has been receiving notable attention early in his MMA career due in large measure to his being a two-time All-American and 2018 NCAA Division II amateur wrestling champion. As a junior at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, he became the top-ranked wrestler in the country, posting a record of 17-1 during the regular season. He bested his record in his senior year, compiling a record of 25 wins and two losses and winning the National Championship. Law won his pro MMA debut by beating Orlando Ortega via submission in the first round at Bellator 250 in October 2020.

Law stated, “I’m really looking forward to my second pro fight and hope to prove I’m far more than just a great wrestler in the cage. Attracting the support of Bespoke Extracts as my corporate sponsor is particularly gratifying, given that Bespoke’s premium, all natural hemp-derived CBD formulations have become an important factor in my approach to maintaining my overall health, wellness and fitness goals.”

Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, added, “We are very proud to be sponsoring Cody in his sophomore fight in Bellator 254. Considering that MMA is becoming one of the world’s fastest growing sports, aligning Bespoke with talented pro fighters gives our brand meaningful exposure. Moreover, teaming with superb athletes like Cody who share our core values on health and wellness is central to our Company’s marketing and brand-building strategy.”

Bellator is a leading global MMA and kickboxing promotions company featuring many of the best athletes in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator events take place in major cities around the world and can be seen on television in over 160 countries to an available audience of over one billion people. Tonight’s Bellator 254 event will air on CBS Sports Network and streamed on fuboTV beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it’s why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers—including you—to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

