IFR Signs Letters of Intent for Investment and Drilling Services With Simmons Edeco for up to $7 Million USD

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR), is pleased to announce that IFR and Tonalli Energia (“Tonalli”), a joint venture between Mexican petrochemical leader Grupo Idesa and IFR, (“IFR Group”), have signed a Letter of Intent with Simmons Edeco, a Canadian based oilfield services corporation and its financing affiliates (“Simmons”). The investment is set out in two Tranches, of $1,000,000 USD and up to $6,000,000 USD which are subject to certain conditions being met.

Proposed Terms of the Transaction

Tranche A Financing

Under the terms of the Tranche A Letter of Intent, it is anticipated that the parties will enter into a binding agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) pursuant to which Simmons will contribute $1,000,000 USD for development capital at Tonalli’s Tecolutla block in the state of Veracruz Mexico. The estimated total capital required for the TEC-12 work program is estimated to be $1,500,000 USD.

As consideration for the Investment, IFR Group will grant to Simmons, a pre-payout royalty from revenue generated from the Tecolutla block. After payout has been satisfied, a reduced royalty on existing production will be payable for the life of the field.

Tranche B Financing

Under the terms of the Tranche B Letter of Intent, the parties are interested in exploring and negotiating a business agreement pursuant to which Simmons would provide financial and service support in an amount of up to $6,000,000 USD to IFR Group to fund drilling and development work based on the acquisition of interests in additional onshore oil and gas blocks in Mexico. The Tranche B Financing is intended to be negotiated and structured in a manner that allows the IFR Group to draw on available funds to cover these costs.

Conditions of the Transaction

Completion of the proposed Transactions is subject to (i) completion of due diligence where Simmons will conduct financial, geological and operational due diligence and (ii) execution of the Definitive Agreement.  All parties will endeavor to complete the requisite due diligence and definitive agreements such that drilling activities can commence at Tecolutla within Q1 2021 in accordance with the terms of Tranche A Letter of Intent.

