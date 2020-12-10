Syneos Health Completes Acquisition of Synteract

Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health, said, “With Synteract, we are answering the strong demand we are seeing in the small- to mid-sized space, fueled by near all-time high funding. The specialized Synteract team will maintain their laser-focus on partnering with emerging biopharma companies, while benefiting from the scale and horsepower of Syneos Health. We welcome Synteract employees and customers to the Syneos Health family and look forward to collectively expanding our impact for patients.”

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Synteract, a leading full-service CRO focused on the rapidly growing, emerging biopharma segment.

Synteract will maintain its brand, operating as a Syneos Health Business Unit and will be led by a strong management team, including Synteract President, Steve Powell.

