 

Syneos Health Completes Acquisition of Synteract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:59  |  67   |   |   

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Synteract, a leading full-service CRO focused on the rapidly growing, emerging biopharma segment.

Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health, said, “With Synteract, we are answering the strong demand we are seeing in the small- to mid-sized space, fueled by near all-time high funding. The specialized Synteract team will maintain their laser-focus on partnering with emerging biopharma companies, while benefiting from the scale and horsepower of Syneos Health. We welcome Synteract employees and customers to the Syneos Health family and look forward to collectively expanding our impact for patients.”

Synteract will maintain its brand, operating as a Syneos Health Business Unit and will be led by a strong management team, including Synteract President, Steve Powell.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

About Synteract
Synteract, a Syneos Health company, is a leading full-service CRO focused on the emerging biopharma segment. The Company’s multidisciplinary teams support biotech and pharmaceutical companies across all phases of drug development, providing deep expertise in oncology, dermatology, general medicine, infectious disease and vaccines, neuroscience, pediatrics, and rare and orphan diseases. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents in over 62 countries. To learn more about how Synteract is Bringing clinical trials to life by transforming insights to action and making therapies a reality, visit synteract.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syneos Health Completes Acquisition of Synteract MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Synteract, a leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...