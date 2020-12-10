STMicroelectronics Teams with Microsoft to Boost Development of Smart, Connected Devices Leveraging STM32Cube Ecosystem

Geneva, December 10, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has signed an agreement with Microsoft to simplify and accelerate the development of smart-appliance controllers and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

Developers working with STM32 microcontrollers (MCU) can now leverage Microsoft Azure RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) to provide ready-to-use services for managing their application. Seamlessly connected to the STM32Cube development ecosystem , which consolidates tools and software to support customers’ projects from start to finish, Microsoft Azure RTOS will be fully supported and all licenses are free for images deployed properly on STM32 microcontrollers, including prototyping and volume production.

“STM32 and Azure RTOS create a powerful combination for our customers to unleash their creativity,” said Ricardo de Sa Earp, Group Vice President, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “We are making it easier and faster than ever to bring imaginative new IoT products to market that are high-performing, feature-rich, reliable, and secure.”

“As a global leader in the MCU market, ST is a valuable collaborator in our mission to consolidate Azure RTOS as the go-to platform for designers of smart, connected devices,” said Sam George, Corporate Vice President, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. “Moreover, Azure RTOS accessed through the STM32Cube tools integrates seamlessly with our Azure IoT platform, providing an easy and convenient means of connecting IoT endpoints and edge devices to the cloud.”

Further technical information

The extensive STM32Cube ecosystem provides free development tools, software bricks, and software expansion packages for users to handle everything from selecting the right device and initializing the project to coding, programming, testing, and scaling and porting the design if needed. As one of the most highly regarded MCU-development ecosystems, STM32Cube is a pillar of the STM32 MCU family’s success, combined with the broad choice of devices. Over 1000 STM32 variants are already available, covering a broad spectrum of performance, feature integration, and package sizes.