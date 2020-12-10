 

USIO to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14, 2020 at 9 40 am EST

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14 at 9:40 am EST. Louis Hoch, President and CEO, and Greg Carter, Senior Vice President of Payment Facilitation, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.  

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Usio’s profile at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/USIO. Profiles powered by LD Micro.

About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, integrated software vendors, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.comwww.singularpayments.comwww.payfacinabox.comwww.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Usio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USIO to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14, 2020 at 9 40 am EST SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Usio Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of Information Management Solutions
12.11.20
Usio Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
3
Usio Prepaid Card Issuing Platform Scales Rapidly to Provide Financial Help Directly to Those Most A