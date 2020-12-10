 

Barings Awarded Coveted GRESB 5-Star Rating for 4th Year Running

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, has been awarded a five-star rating by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). This is the fourth-straight year the firm has achieved this coveted rating for exceptional implementation and reporting of ESG initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

GRESB is the leading ESG and sustainability benchmark, globally, with more than 1,200 participating portfolios totaling $4.8 trillion of assets under management. GRESB promotes transparency and improvement of ESG initiatives across real estate.

"This is an impressive accomplishment for the entire Barings platform, and reflects the collective effort of all business units including our in-house engineering, asset management, and portfolio management, supported by superior third-party consultants and on-site property management," said Jerry Speltz, Head of U.S. Engineering.  "ESG continues to be at the forefront of Barings senior leadership goals and objectives and is embedded throughout our entire investment process." 

Barings Real Estate is committed to sustainable investment and active management, focusing on the long-term impact of every investment decision. Leveraging its in-house expertise and team of regional engineers, Barings identifies, analyzes and implements ESG initiatives that it believes drive competitive risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

About Barings Real Estate

Barings Real Estate is a global brand with extensive capabilities across both equity and debt strategies and manages $45.4 billion on behalf our clients. BRE has investments in and investors across the world and is supported by over 260 dedicated real estate investment professionals across 22 regional offices in nine countries across the globe.

About Barings

Barings is a $354+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2020

Contact: Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980.417.5858, cheryl.krauss@barings.com             

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722786/Barings_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barings Awarded Coveted GRESB 5-Star Rating for 4th Year Running CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, has been awarded a five-star rating by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). This is the fourth-straight year the firm has achieved …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments