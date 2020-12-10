 

CommunityConnect By RealPage Announces Fleet Management for Google Nest Thermostats

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the nationwide availability of CommunityConnect Fleet Management for Google Nest Thermostats. Fleet Management enables automated, real-time, seamless syncing with property management systems, customizable operator energy control over unoccupied units and support for property-wide deployments.

With CommunityConnect Fleet Management for Google Nest Thermostats, residents benefit from a secure platform that provides energy efficiency and remote-control capabilities. Owners and operators benefit by automating control of the settings and energy usage in unoccupied units from one central dashboard. Fleet Management was co-developed as a pilot program by STRATIS (recently acquired by RealPage) and Google Nest in Q4 2019 and included thermostats installed in 1,500 units owned by Greystar, the nation’s largest apartment operator. The successful pilot illustrates the high consumer demand for smart apartments as it garnered 90 pre-occupancy leases in the first four weeks of lease-up, reduced energy usage and increased rental premiums.

“Together, Google Nest and CommunityConnect Fleet Management create a truly helpful home, providing value at every level for owners, operators, and residents,” said Felicite Moorman, Co-Founder of STRATIS. “We understand that smart apartments are quickly becoming a standard for tech-savvy renters; this solution deploys a simple building-wide network to provide future-proof value to the holistic building infrastructure. The relationship with Google Nest creates a seamless connected home solution for each room in each unit throughout the building, and across portfolios.”

“Creating physical spaces is expensive and difficult to do. I can't add a second gym or a pool anywhere I want to within my properties. However, changing the way residents interface with their current living space is a much more cost-effective approach to adding incremental value,” said Zach Aliberti, Real Estate Development Manager at Urban Property Developers, Inc. “I think it’s a no-brainer – thoughtful developers want to be differentiating themselves through innovation instead of losing prospective renters to competitors who already do.”

CommunityConnect by RealPage offers an integrated managed service that accelerates the deployment of smart access, smart apartments and community-wide, ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi in one mobile application for residents and single pane of glass views for operators, from Sidewalk to Sofa. Combined with Google Nest’s unparalleled market recognition and reach, support for Google Nest Fleet Management can enable cost savings, energy efficiency and increased revenue for multifamily and student housing property owners and operators worldwide.

For more information on this service, go to https://stratisiot.com/googlenest/.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

