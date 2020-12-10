 

Seattle Children’s Trusts Nutanix to Transform Employee Experience

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid cloud computing, today announced that Seattle Children’s selected Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions to quickly adapt to healthcare’s changing needs during the pandemic and beyond. With Nutanix, healthcare workers can now more securely access sensitive data and better support patients in the digital world.

Now, more than ever, healthcare organizations need to look to technology partners to build infrastructure that shapes digital transformation to meet shifting regulatory and consumer demands. COVID-19 has ushered in a new era for hospital interactions and relationships.

“COVID-19 has caused a financial crisis, and healthcare is not immune — in addition to caring for our patients, hospitals across the globe are concerned about their business, their revenue and retaining staff and employees,” said Dr. Zafar Chaudry, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Seattle Children’s. “Our plea to every technology partner is to put flexibility first, as Nutanix has done so expertly. We needed an IT infrastructure that is flexible and can be scaled up and down depending on need. That is what every hospital and healthcare provider needs to make it through the other side of COVID-19 and to succeed in their digital transformation journey well beyond this pandemic.”

Nutanix changed the way Seattle Children’s could enable its employees – going from zero employees working remotely to 4,000 remote workers who leveraged VDI infrastructure to stay connected. Nutanix transformed the hospital’s internal processes, enabling secure videoconferencing and making group meetings and team huddles feasible.

Additionally, Nutanix helped Seattle Children’s to provide the private cloud technology needed to run 46 sites across four states to provide access to employees.

“COVID-19 is forcing the industry to accelerate innovation to meet patients and healthcare workers’ changing needs,” said Cheryl Rodenfels, Healthcare Strategist, Nutanix. “By partnering with Nutanix, Seattle Children’s was able to quickly enable employees to more securely access sensitive patient data remotely, something that will help the hospital better serve patients well beyond this pandemic.”

Post-pandemic, Seattle Children’s plans to continue ramping up its virtual capabilities and changing how it thinks about and delivers IT services. The hospital now believes the future of healthcare infrastructure is hybrid and plans its IT strategy with a renewed cloud strategy in mind.

More information on how Nutanix can help support healthcare organizations in their digital transformation journeys is available here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

