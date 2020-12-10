Five9 and Deloitte Digital Form Alliance to Transform Digital Engagement and Elevate the Human Experience

Five9 and Deloitte Digital have collaborated over the past several years to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. Building on past successes, and fueled by the market momentum, the new alliance provides companies from around the globe more options to improve their customer experience, including an intelligent cloud contact center with the ability to rapidly deploy and expand functionality.

“With significant and growing demand for Cloud Contact Center as a Service migration, Five9’s capabilities can help us to deliver positive service experiences for our clients and their customers,” said Andy Haas, Service Excellence leader, Deloitte Digital. “As the global pandemic leads more enterprises to prioritize contact center modernization and emphasize the human experience, this alliance enables Five9 and Deloitte Digital to guide companies in their transformation journey from inception through deployment and operation.”

Recently, Deloitte Digital was named the System Integrator Partner of the Year for the second year in a row at the annual Five9 CX Summit conference. The Digital Customer offering at Deloitte Digital helps leading companies across industries to apply human insights to design, build and operate service and sales solutions that create impactful experiences.

“Five9 is proud to extend our relationship with Deloitte Digital to offer our best of breed cloud solution to the global breadth and reach of the organization,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9. “This alliance reinforces our global momentum and focus on large enterprises and international markets.”

“The news of Five9 and Deloitte Digital establishing an alliance validates the faith Deloitte has in Five9’s ability to help drive innovation and digital,” said Nancy Jamison, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. “The alliance should significantly expand Five9’s market reach through direct access to key business decision makers across international enterprises.”

