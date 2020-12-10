 

Alabama Department of Revenue Services Now Available by Appointment Via NIC’s TeleGov

The Alabama Department of Revenue will now be accepting online appointments for a variety of services through TeleGov, a new online scheduling tool built through a collaboration with NIC Inc. and Microsoft. The appointment scheduling system, built in partnership with NIC Alabama, allows the Department of Revenue to continue to offer critical services to Alabama citizens while complying with state health and safety measures.

Alabamans can schedule appointments for the Motor Vehicle, Income Tax, Sales and Use Tax, Collection Services and Business and License state divisions at telegov.egov.com/revenueTaxCenters. Citizens can conveniently make appointments for services like making payments, tax return assistance, audit appointments, registering for tax ID, IRP renewals and services, title appointments and government tags among others.

“As the department adapted to new realities in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that we needed to offer taxpayers more ways to safely contact and work with us to answer their questions and resolve their issues,” said a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Revenue. “The online appointment scheduling system is a way for taxpayers to choose a time and location convenient for them and to receive necessary information before an appointment to save time. It also allows the department to proactively contact taxpayers, using provided information, to address issues that can be dealt with over the phone, saving taxpayers an unnecessary trip. The online appointment scheduling system is and will continue to be a valuable tool to ensure that we are accessible to the taxpaying public.”

The program includes components to reduce customer wait time, such as the option to upload required documents ahead of the scheduled appointment. It can also be accessed on the go from all device types and is fully responsive to ensure a positive customer experience.

“NIC Alabama is proud to have helped our partner deliver this service to Alabama citizens in a time where contactless government is more crucial than ever,” said Marla Vickers, NIC Alabama General Manager. “The online appointment scheduling system provides flexibility and convenience to citizens interacting with their government which directly aligns with NIC’s mission to make government interactions more accessible through technology.”

In this launch phase, appointments are being scheduled at three office locations and will be implemented in a phased approach at the remaining 10 locations. TeleGov reduces taxpayer wait time and expedites office visits while offering taxpayers the ability to schedule and reschedule appointments 24/7 without account requirements.

The TeleGov online scheduling tool is available in states across the country, including Mississippi where it was implemented as part of the State’s “Skip the Line” program for the Department of Public Safety. Since its launch, more than 64,000 appointments have been scheduled using the platform with over 76% using a mobile device.

About NIC Alabama

NIC Alabama is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

