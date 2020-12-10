 

Nationwide Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Deliver Digital Experiences to Customers

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Nationwide, a Fortune 100 insurance and financial services provider, is expanding its relationship with AWS and has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider. As part of its company-wide digital transformation, Nationwide is moving key, business critical workloads to AWS, including more than 850 business and customer-facing applications, such as Claims, Personal and Commercial Insurance Policy Systems, and their flagship website Nationwide.com. Leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS’s advanced services, including analytics, database, machine learning, security, and serverless technologies, Nationwide is delivering deeper insights to its independent agents, financial professionals, and customer service associates to provide more personalized recommendations and customer service to their millions of customers.

Nationwide’s rapid move to the cloud is accelerated by AWS Enterprise Next, a program that pairs AWS experts with customer teams to create a long-term plan and key milestones to drive a company’s ongoing digital transformation. Through this 15-month engagement program, AWS experts and partners are working with Nationwide to create an on-site, cross-functional team to modernize Nationwide’s applications, IT environment, and operating practices. AWS Enterprise Next has already helped Nationwide build more than 60 applications in the cloud, including its Nationwide Small Business Advisory platform, an online experience that uses machine learning services like Amazon Textract (a machine learning service that automatically extracts text and data from scanned documents) to pull data from scanned forms and documents to automate the underwriting process for small business owners. In addition, the platform uses AWS's machine learning-driven personalization service, Amazon Personalize, to tailor personalized insurance policy recommendations to small business customers in minutes. This is rapidly speeding up the time to get new policies into the hands of customers, providing greater assurance to small businesses, where insurance coverage is vital.

