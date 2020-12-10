 

NIC Enables Residents to Pay Property Taxes with Cash via CheckFreePay Despite COVID-19 Office Closings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

With government offices closed due to COVID-19, residents preferring to pay property taxes with cash have been left without many options. Leading digital government solutions firm NIC is striving to change that.

An in-person payment option will be made available by NIC to state governments to make payment easier and more convenient for residents who either prefer to pay with cash or do not have a bank account. Residents will be able to make payments in cash at any CheckFreePay agent location, which include thousands of retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores and neighborhood bodegas. Many consumers appreciate the convenience and security of paying in person and getting a receipt at the time of payment. According to the Aite Group Survey, How Americans Pay Their Bills: Sizing Bill Pay Channels and Methods, cash payments accounted for $233 billion in bill payment services in the first half of 2020.

“CheckFreePay gives citizens a convenient, easy way to make safe and secure tax payments during COVID-19 and beyond,” said Harry Herington, NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board. “This solution, and our valued collaboration with Fiserv, is what NIC is all about – helping our government partners provide essential digital services. Since this pandemic began, we have been laser-focused on offering options like CheckFreePay that not only connect residents to government but do so in a way that keeps everyone safe and healthy.”

CheckFreePay is a subsidiary of leading global payment and financial services technology provider Fiserv and meets the consumer need for convenient cash payment solutions by enabling billers and merchants to offer in-person payment options at over 30,000 locations nationwide.

The in-person cash payment option launched in Arkansas in late September, allowing Pulaski County residents to pay their property taxes in-person with cash at approximately 30 retail sites in the county, including Walmart and Kroger locations. The option was met with excitement with more than $300,000 in cash payments collected on behalf of the county within the first few weeks. One week after rolling out in Pulaski County, the state of Arkansas expanded the CheckFreePay solution to all 50 counties.

“Not all consumers have the means or desire to pay electronically, and when they have the option of paying in cash and in person, an important community need is satisfied,” said Jose Garcia, Senior Vice President, Government Solutions, Fiserv. “These consumers also have the ease and convenience of one-stop payment options because they have the ability to pay at well-known retail locations — places where they are already shopping.”

Seite 1 von 3
NIC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIC Enables Residents to Pay Property Taxes with Cash via CheckFreePay Despite COVID-19 Office Closings With government offices closed due to COVID-19, residents preferring to pay property taxes with cash have been left without many options. Leading digital government solutions firm NIC is striving to change that. An in-person payment option will be …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Alabama Department of Revenue Services Now Available by Appointment Via NIC’s TeleGov
13:30 Uhr
Fiserv Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock
09.12.20
Fiserv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock
08.12.20
State of Vermont, NIC Vermont Launch New Outdoor Recreation Mobile App
08.12.20
Fiserv Provides Preliminary 2021 Outlook and Expectations for Medium-Term Financial Performance at its Investor Conference
07.12.20
Arkansas Awarded Digital States Survey Citizen Centric Award
07.12.20
West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Wins National Award for One Stop Business Portal
02.12.20
Utah.gov, NIC Utah Offering Scenic Video Conference Backgrounds
02.12.20
Fiserv to Host Virtual Investor Conference on December 8, 2020
24.11.20
Beaverhead County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
48
Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?