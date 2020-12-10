NIC Enables Residents to Pay Property Taxes with Cash via CheckFreePay Despite COVID-19 Office Closings

An in-person payment option will be made available by NIC to state governments to make payment easier and more convenient for residents who either prefer to pay with cash or do not have a bank account. Residents will be able to make payments in cash at any CheckFreePay agent location, which include thousands of retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores and neighborhood bodegas. Many consumers appreciate the convenience and security of paying in person and getting a receipt at the time of payment. According to the Aite Group Survey, How Americans Pay Their Bills: Sizing Bill Pay Channels and Methods, cash payments accounted for $233 billion in bill payment services in the first half of 2020.

With government offices closed due to COVID-19, residents preferring to pay property taxes with cash have been left without many options. Leading digital government solutions firm NIC is striving to change that.

“CheckFreePay gives citizens a convenient, easy way to make safe and secure tax payments during COVID-19 and beyond,” said Harry Herington, NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board. “This solution, and our valued collaboration with Fiserv, is what NIC is all about – helping our government partners provide essential digital services. Since this pandemic began, we have been laser-focused on offering options like CheckFreePay that not only connect residents to government but do so in a way that keeps everyone safe and healthy.”

CheckFreePay is a subsidiary of leading global payment and financial services technology provider Fiserv and meets the consumer need for convenient cash payment solutions by enabling billers and merchants to offer in-person payment options at over 30,000 locations nationwide.

The in-person cash payment option launched in Arkansas in late September, allowing Pulaski County residents to pay their property taxes in-person with cash at approximately 30 retail sites in the county, including Walmart and Kroger locations. The option was met with excitement with more than $300,000 in cash payments collected on behalf of the county within the first few weeks. One week after rolling out in Pulaski County, the state of Arkansas expanded the CheckFreePay solution to all 50 counties.

“Not all consumers have the means or desire to pay electronically, and when they have the option of paying in cash and in person, an important community need is satisfied,” said Jose Garcia, Senior Vice President, Government Solutions, Fiserv. “These consumers also have the ease and convenience of one-stop payment options because they have the ability to pay at well-known retail locations — places where they are already shopping.”