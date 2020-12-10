 

Wells Fargo Study Finds Senior Isolation and Loneliness a Growing Concern as Pandemic Continues

10.12.2020   

As social restrictions continue in support of public health, risks associated with isolation permeate among the aging population. According to a Wells Fargo study conducted by The Harris Poll from Nov. 17-19, a quarter (25%) of all seniors age 60 and above report feeling isolated and lonely, and over a third (43%) can go days without talking to others and spend most of their time alone.

(Photo: Wells Fargo)

“With smaller family sizes and higher divorce rates relative to earlier generations, baby boomers face a much higher risk of isolation,” said Dr. Marti DeLiema, a gerontologist and consultant for Wells Fargo’s Aging Client Services.

According to the poll, one in five (20%) seniors age 60 and above report living alone — a number even higher among senior women (26%).

Isolation has been shown to have numerous negative health consequences, ranging from depression to cardiovascular disease and cognitive decline. However, the risks do not stop there.

According to Ron Long, head of Wells Fargo’s Aging Client Services, isolation is a major contributing factor in many elder financial exploitation cases — and the pandemic is exacerbating that.

“Scammers know that seniors are isolated now more than ever,” Long said. “When someone is alone, physically or socially, they often miss out on the added benefit of a second pair of eyes and ears.”

‘Not me’ attitude is risky business

Compounding the risks associated with isolation is the alarming number of seniors who feel their chances of falling victim to a financial scam is unlikely.

Sixty-nine percent of all seniors age 60 and above believe they are not likely to be susceptible to a financial scam, despite nearly all seniors (97%) acknowledging that older people are very or somewhat susceptible to becoming a victim of a scam.

When asked about their peers, the poll found nearly half (47%) of all seniors age 60 and above knew someone who had already fallen victim to a scam.

“The results indicate what most of us want — the ability to age in place, relatively unaffected from the realities associated with aging,” DeLiema said. “The problem is when someone doesn’t feel they are at risk, they are unlikely to take precaution.”

