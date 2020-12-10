Newsweek Names Cabot Corporation One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

This accomplishment recognizes Cabot’s reputation and programs in corporate governance, community engagement and management of environmental performance, as well as transparent reporting. Cabot ranked in the top 10 most responsible companies in the materials industry and top 10% of all companies analyzed.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, today announced it has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek magazine. This is the second year Cabot has received this recognition, which was developed in 2020 to recognize the most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for the second consecutive year and are immensely proud of the work we have done as an organization to advance our sustainability program throughout 2020, including the launch of our new 2025 Sustainability Goals,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “Sustainability leadership and corporate responsibility are central to our strategy and our practices at Cabot, and by leading in this area, we will ensure that all stakeholders are part of our success. This work would not be possible without the collective contributions of our colleagues around the globe, who have been tireless in their commitment to continuous improvement.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, developed the list of America’s Most Responsible companies through an analysis of 2,000 publicly traded companies. The four-phase vetting process included an independent survey among 7,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Annual Reports, CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports. The detailed analysis covered three areas of corporate responsibility: environmental, social and corporate governance.

This recognition comes following Cabot’s recent announcement of its 2025 Sustainability Goals, an expanded set of goals that address Cabot's highly material topics beyond a strictly environmental focus to include areas such as product development, suppliers' sustainability, diversity and inclusion, community involvement and more under the broader umbrella of sustainability.

